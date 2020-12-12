News

BB14: Kamya lashes out at Eijaz for being aggressive with Rubina in nomination task

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2020 02:04 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The nomination task in Bigg Boss is usually about strategy, action, and fights. In last night's episode, the contestants fought to save themselves in teams, from the nominations. Everyone put their best foot forward to defeat the opponent team, Eijaz Khan yet again showed his aggressive side. 

From breaking the lock on the door to stopping others from ruining their shop, Eijaz turned violent to beat the other team. Now, Kamya Punjabi, who is an ardent viewer of the show, has expressed her views on the previous episode. She has slammed Eijaz for turning aggressive and even accused him of 'pushing' Rubina Diliak during the task. Taking a dig at Eijaz, Kamya wrote, 'Eijaz Khan is being so so touchy and, of course, he touched n pushed Rubina twice, it is just that she did not make a fuss about it.' 

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

