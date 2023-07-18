Beautiful! New parents Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta share a heartwarming picture with their newborn baby boy

MUMBAI: Popular couple Vatsla Sheth and Ishita Dutta hav become proud parents of a baby boy.

Ishita delivered the baby yesterday and the news went viral in no time. The actress delivered the baby on 19th July.

However, Vatsal and Ishita have shared the good news with the fans now.

The duo took to social media to pose with their newborn baby boy.

Take a look:

The new parents seem quite happy to welcome their little bundle of joy.

Ishita was very much active throughout her pregnancy.

The viewers have frequently spotted her attending social events and also working over the months.

Ishita was also very active on social media and used to keep her fans updated about all the latest things related to her pregnancy.

Well, the doting mommy is now all set for a new phase and so is Vatsal who has become a daddy.

We can't wait for the couple to share the first pictures of their baby.

Here's wishing the beautiful couple many congratulations!

