CONGRATULATIONS! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth blessed with a Baby Boy!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 23:16
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

One of the popular couples in the TV industry Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents.

 The couple recently hosted a grand baby shower which was attended by some well-known celebs from the TV and film industry.

Ishita keeps sharing some amazing posts on social media related to her pregnancy giving major goals.

And now, finally, the day has come when Ishita and Vatsal are blessed with a baby boy.

As per reports, The new parents are over the moon. While the parents haven’t confirmed it yet, very reliable sources have revealed that the two are blessed with a baby boy.

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 23:16

