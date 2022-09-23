Beautiful! Take a sneak peek into Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s newly painted beachside house

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali who recently bought an amazing house close to the sea shore took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her newly painted abode

MUMBAI: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently bought an amazing house close to the sea shore and flaunted it on her social media handle. Not only this, but the actress also painted her beautiful home by herself and gave a glimpse of it.

Making her life more adventurous, Nidhi Bhanushali Sharing a few pictures on her Instagram, Nidhi wrote, "Painted this beautiful new house that I’m moving into but at what cost. RIP favourite shirt." 

In this picture, we can see Nidhi has opted for a blue shirt and paired them with printed shorts, and donned white framed sunglasses.

She is an avid traveler and believes in leading a gypsy life. After exiting the popular sitcom, she has been away from the limelight for a while now. Nidhi often shares her whereabouts with her followers on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated.

Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi Bhanushali essayed the character of Sonu Bhide in the show. After her exit, actress Palak Sindhwani was roped in to play the role, and she is still a part of the popular sitcom.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:01

