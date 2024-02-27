Beyhadh to Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai; TV shows that are popular without being saas-bahu soaps

We have shows with some refreshing storylines. These stories give us a new view of looking at things and also give us some impactful messages; this also keeps the viewers attention intact. Check out the list below!
Beyhadh

MUMBAI:Kitchen politics, at one time, ruled the television screens. A good bahu who is troubled by her mother-in-law and at the same time has a sea of problems with a vamp trying to steal her husband away was something which the audience was hooked to.

These serials had a joint family setting and were immensely loved however, in the past few years, we all have got freedom from those boring 'saas-bahu' stories. When one talks about the small screen TV industry, the only thing we can imagine is a mother-in-law troubling her daughter-in-law or vice versa and just the drama. However, the content of TV is now changing to something different. 

We have shows with some refreshing storylines. These stories give us a new view of looking at things and also give us some impactful messages; this also keeps the viewers attention intact.

Check out the list below!

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

The show focuses on an IAS officer who tries to balance her personal life along with her passion to serve the nation

Beyhadh

2.jpg

Beyhadh is a path breaking drama where the actress is the vamp and how she gets obsessed to a man and goes to any lengths to win over him.

Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka

11.jpg

This serial has a different concept where a woman falls in love with an influential man but his stubbornness and emotional unavailability become a challenge for her.

Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi

dabangii-mulgi-aayi-re-aayi-will-premiere-on-october-30-271452269-16x9_0.webp

The daily soap has a cinematic viewing experience and how a girl is torn between her biological father and her step father while growing and trying to fight the challenges that life throws at her.

Aankh Micholi

1652190-h-5ff58725ae98.webp

This serial is once again a cop drama where undercover officer gets married into a traditional family and tries to pursue her dreams

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

yeh-un-dinon-ki-baat-hai-5-compressed.jpg

This show was a superhit as it brought back the era of a 90’s and a sweet love story. How Naina and Sameer dealt with the complexities of life was a visual treat

Qubool Hai

qubool_hai_17th_break_bumper_poster.png

The show is a love story between Zoya and Asad, however it was quite different from saas-bahu dramas. The show became popular and there was a 2.0 version rolled out soon after. 

Do you have more television shows to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 18:10

