Beyhadh to Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai; TV shows that are popular without being saas-bahu soaps

MUMBAI:Kitchen politics, at one time, ruled the television screens. A good bahu who is troubled by her mother-in-law and at the same time has a sea of problems with a vamp trying to steal her husband away was something which the audience was hooked to.

These serials had a joint family setting and were immensely loved however, in the past few years, we all have got freedom from those boring 'saas-bahu' stories. When one talks about the small screen TV industry, the only thing we can imagine is a mother-in-law troubling her daughter-in-law or vice versa and just the drama. However, the content of TV is now changing to something different.

(Also Read: Move over filmi star kids, did you know Rupali Ganguly, Kanwar Dhillon and other famous TV actors hail from film families?

We have shows with some refreshing storylines. These stories give us a new view of looking at things and also give us some impactful messages; this also keeps the viewers attention intact.

Check out the list below!

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

The show focuses on an IAS officer who tries to balance her personal life along with her passion to serve the nation

Beyhadh

Beyhadh is a path breaking drama where the actress is the vamp and how she gets obsessed to a man and goes to any lengths to win over him.

Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka

This serial has a different concept where a woman falls in love with an influential man but his stubbornness and emotional unavailability become a challenge for her.

Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi

The daily soap has a cinematic viewing experience and how a girl is torn between her biological father and her step father while growing and trying to fight the challenges that life throws at her.

Aankh Micholi

This serial is once again a cop drama where undercover officer gets married into a traditional family and tries to pursue her dreams

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

This show was a superhit as it brought back the era of a 90’s and a sweet love story. How Naina and Sameer dealt with the complexities of life was a visual treat

Qubool Hai

The show is a love story between Zoya and Asad, however it was quite different from saas-bahu dramas. The show became popular and there was a 2.0 version rolled out soon after.

(Also Read: MUST READ: TV actors who broke the typical bahu mould!

Do you have more television shows to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!



