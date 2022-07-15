BFF GOALS! Imlie and Banni have turned INSEPARABLE in no time; Here's why

Imlie reveals till she can she will hide it. Malini arrives in Pagdandiya along with Anu. They see Aryan and Imlie coming close again and Malini doesn’t want that. She fastens the process of making Imlie jobless. Cheeku bonds really well with Aryan but don’t like Malini and Anu.

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more. 

While Imlie has been on the top stalls, fans are in Awe of Aryan and Imlie's chemistry, the girls are the perfect BFFs that we would all want. They often drop by the sets of each other's shows and never miss out on any chance to surprise and pamper each other with gifts and visits. 

We yet again spotted the ladies at Imlie's set having fun while Banni unveiled Imlie's upcoming look post the leap. Check it out: 

Currently, in Imlie,   Imlie will try her best to send Aryan out of the village and Aryan is trying his best to get Imlie thrown out of her job. There shall be love and hate moments between the two, furthermore, Aryan bonds with cheeku and cheeku being a smart kid figures something more is there between these two. 

Malini arrives in Pagdandiya along with Anu. They see Aryan and Imlie coming close again and Malini doesn't want that. She fastens the process of making Imlie jobless. Cheeku bonds really well with Aryan but don't like Malini and Anu.

