Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: ‘Sustaining yourself after entering the acting industry is very difficult’, says Shubhangi Atre – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : There has never been a point of time in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai where I have got bored and the reason is that there is a new story every week and there are new get ups which we are given according to the storyline. As an actor we also get to explore different things.

When asked if Shubhangi misses working with Balaji Telefilms, she mentioned, “Ofcourse, it is home to me. If I am given an opportunity I will definitely work with them. “

Shubhangi also mentioned about being stereotyped, she mentioned that taking a break after playing a character is important. She also shared that stereotyping happened initially when the audience was limited to one medium but now there is a lot of exposure. Moreover, actors should know how to handle it well. She shared, “Social media has given a lot of exposure where actors can show their different avatars everyday! So stereotyping is not as easy as it was earlier.”

Shedding light about her journey in the industry, Shubhangi shared, “I am blessed. Unlike many out there who come to Mumbai and have seen a life of struggle, I came to Mumbai directly to shoot. I was called for an audition after c liked my work. So I came to pursue my dreams. However, it is not that I haven’t seen rejections. I have had my share of rejections too.

The issue is not coming to Mumbai. It is sustaining yourself after entering the industry.”

Well said Shubhangi!



