Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: ‘Sustaining yourself after entering the acting industry is very difficult’, says Shubhangi Atre – EXCLUSIVE

Shubhangi also mentioned about being stereotyped, she mentioned that taking a break after playing a character is important. She also shared that stereotyping happened initially when the audience was limited to one medium but now there is a lot of exposure.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 17:47
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

MUMBAI : There has never been a point of time in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai where I have got bored and the reason is that there is a new story every week and there are new get ups which we are given according to the storyline. As an actor we also get to explore different things.

When asked if Shubhangi misses working with Balaji Telefilms, she mentioned, “Ofcourse, it is home to me. If I am given an opportunity I will definitely work with them. “ 

(Also Read: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre reveals her fitness secret; Credits diet plan for her fit body

Shubhangi also mentioned about being stereotyped, she mentioned that taking a break after playing a character is important. She also shared that stereotyping happened initially when the audience was limited to one medium but now there is a lot of exposure. Moreover, actors should know how to handle it well. She shared, “Social media has given a lot of exposure where actors can show their different avatars everyday! So stereotyping is not as easy as it was earlier.”

Shedding light about her journey in the industry, Shubhangi shared, “I am blessed. Unlike many out there who come to Mumbai and have seen a life of struggle, I came to Mumbai directly to shoot. I was called for an audition after c liked my work. So I came to pursue my dreams. However, it is not that I haven’t seen rejections. I have had my share of rejections too.

The issue is not coming to Mumbai. It is sustaining yourself after entering the industry.” 

(Also Read: Must read! Shubhangi Atre has not yet divorced husband Piyush Poore for daughter's sake

Well said Shubhangi!


 

 

 

 

 

Shubhangi Atre Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai TellyChakkar Angoori Bhabhi & TV Balaji Telefilms struggling actors new comers stereotyped TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 17:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
MUMBAI : Banita Sandhu, known for her stellar performances in films like "October," "Sardar Udham," and " Adithya Varma...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan when watching the trailer
MUMBAI : Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like...
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on movie been called as a propaganda
MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khera is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with his movies and different...
Shahid Kapoor: Fan Fiction! Netizens wants to the actor in Pathaan 2 and in the Spy Universe
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor, over the time with his amazing acting and...
Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the nation, the movie that has some...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Spoiler: SHOCKING! Nandini accuses Mamaji of wrongdoing
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering, "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai," is a thought-provoking show,...
Recent Stories
Banita
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shark Tank India 3
Shark Tank India 3: Peyush Bansal raises question about founders prioritizing American funding over Indian opportunities
Shivam Khajuria
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria talks about his COMEBACK to the show; shares ‘Rohit will be seen in a different…’ - EXCLUSIVE
Aniruddh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aniruddh Dave talks about actors’ replacement; says ‘Audience is connected with the character, not the actor’ – EXCLUSIVE
Jennifer
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi, wins sexual harassment case against Asit Modi
Kanwar
Kanwar Dhillon talks about his casting couch experience and reveals projects that he wanted to be part of but couldn't - Exclusive
Sandiip sikcand
Sandiip sikcand candid ! Exclusive