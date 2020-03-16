Bhagya Lakshmi: Anger! Fans lash out at the makers of Bhagya Lakshmi as they feel that Malishka is getting more importance than Rishi and Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Fans call them with their ship names #RishMi and #RohIsh.

They both are indeed one of the most adorable and iconic couples in the telly town.

Talking about the current track, a lot of highs and lows are witnessed by Lakshmi as she is arrested on the grounds of food poison whereas Rishi is hospitalized as he has faced a dreaded accident.

Lakshmi’s arrest was one of the major plans of Malishka and Balwinder to take revenge on Rishi and Lakshmi.

The fans have observed that Malishka is unnecessarily given more importance rather than Rishi and Lakshmi.

They commented on one of the fan clubs’ posts and expressed their views on the current track.

Well, guys, are you disappointed with the current track?

Do let us know your views.


