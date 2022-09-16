Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Why did Rohit Suchanti throw water on Aishwarya Khare's face

MUMBAI : Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Recently, Rohit Suchanti took to his Instagram to share a funny reel wherein he can be seen pulling a prank on co-star Aishwarya Khare. He tells her that he will put an object in the bottle of water and then asks Aishwarya to look inside the bottle. As soon as she does that, he splashes the water on her and she is left there shocked.

The reel looks damn funny and Rohit can be seen running away later which is hilarious.

The show has been doing well and gaining a lot of attraction with its gripping plot.

