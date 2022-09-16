Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Why is everyone calling Aman Gandhi “chipakali”

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been gaining a lot of love from the audience. The cast members share a great bond off-screen as well. Here is how.
MUMBAI:Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.
One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.
One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.
Recently, a fun clip from the set was shared and we could see Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti, Munira Kudrati and Aman Gandhi fooling around and having a lot of fun.
Check out the video here:
In the video everyone is seen making funny faces. They seem to be blowing off steam on set.
The show has been doing really well and gaining a lot of attraction. The audience can’t wait to see what happens next.
