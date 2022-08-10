Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals this romantic thing that she wants to do with her lover, deets insideBhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals this romantic thing that she wants to do with her lover, deets inside

Maera Mishra often greets us with witty reels on her social media, at times with her co-stars while other times, impressing us with the creativity of her own.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 21:56
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager our viewers are to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we promise to deliver the audience its daily dose of entertainment from Telly Town!

Also read - Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra learns to speak Punjabi? Find out why

This time, the actress has revealed something very important that the fans of the show and especially fans of the actress would not want to miss by any chance.

When asked about one romantic thing that Maera wants to do, she answered by saying “Watching a romantic film under the stars with my lover”.

The question was asked to her co-actor Parul Choudhary who posted the video on her social media handle.

Fans of the show don’t just keep a watch on the episodes but also on everything that’s simply related to the show.

Therefore, here we have the clip where Maera answers the question. Check it out below:

 

 

Also read -Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check

What do you think about this romantic idea of Maera Mishra? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

