Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals this romantic thing that she wants to do with her lover, deets insideBhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals this romantic thing that she wants to do with her lover, deets inside

Maera Misshra often greets us with witty reels on her social media, at times with her co-stars while other times, impressing us with her creativity on her own.

This time, the actress has revealed something very important that the fans of the show and especially fans of the actress would not want to miss by any chance.

When asked about one romantic thing that Maera wants to do, she answered by saying “Watching a romantic film under the stars with my lover”.

The question was asked to her co-actor Parul Choudhary who posted the video on her social media handle.

Fans of the show don’t just keep a watch on the episodes but also on everything that’s simply related to the show.

Therefore, here we have the clip where Maera answers the question. Check it out below:

What do you think about this romantic idea of Maera Mishra? Tell us in the comment section.

