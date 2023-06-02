Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check

Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

The song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ has taken the internet by a storm and seems like its current has swept up Rishi and Lakshmi too!

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti who are famous for their witty reels are back with a killer reel again as they recreate the chorus with hook steps of the song!

Check out!

Both the actors have time and again proved their killer dancing skills and now have impressed everyone further with this video!

What do you think of this awesome duo?

What did you think of their bond?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, We see that while Rishi and Lakshmi are separated, he now wants to find a good man for Lakhmsi. On the other hand, Balwinder is unhappy after marrying Kamli.

Rishi and Lakshmi now decide to return home where he wants Lakshmi to come back to the Oberoi mansion. Neelam however, is unhappy with this and wants Rishi to choose between her and Lakshmi.

