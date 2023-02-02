Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra invents a way to Test True Love?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town.
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra invents a way to Test True Love?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi accidentally fills sindoor in Lakshmi’s hairline

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we promise to deliver the audience it’s daily dose of entertainment from Telly Town!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

So, Maera Misshra and co-star Rohit Suchanti are back with yet another witty reel for their audience and we just had to share it with you!

We think Maera has successfully discovered a way to test true love!

Check out!

The stars of Bhagya Lakshmi often get together for some creative reels and this one didn’t fail us either!

What did you think of their bond?

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Lakshmi’s plan succeeds and Balwinder has to marry Kamli. Later Rishi wants to be a friend to Lakshmi, knowing he couldn’t be a good life partner to her.

Shalu and Bani are happy seeing the two together and later, Rishi takes Lakshmi’s luggage and keeps it in his car. This shocks Malishka and she muses that she can’t work any harder to get Lakshmi out of Rishi’s life.

On the other hand, Ayush is elated on Lakshmi’s return and that the wedding didn’t happen.

Also read: From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi
