Big Revelation! After a show is over you are a flop actor till you bag another show: Harshad Chopda

Recently, Karanvir Bohra, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Ankit Gupta came together for an interview where Harshad mentioned some interesting details about his journey in the industry, his close friends and moments where he was struggling for fame and was called a ‘flop actor’.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 11:29
Harshad

MUMBAI : Harshad Chopda is one of the most loved actors in the television industry.

He was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Pranali Rathod in the role of Abhimanyu and the show just took a leap introducing the fourth generation in the form of Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. 

Also Read: Really! Pranali Rathod discloses about watching her co-star Harshad Chopda shine in THIS popular show from school days; Says ‘Mai school se aate hi ye show dekha karti thi…’

Recently, Karanvir Bohra, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Ankit Gupta came together for an interview where Harshad mentioned some interesting details about his journey in the industry, his close friends and moments where he was struggling for fame and was called a ‘flop actor’.

In a discussion, Ankit mentioned how he has maximum four or five close friends and that he knew Harshad as an actor when they used to cross paths at the gym but never really interacted as such. Harshad also mentioned that he has one close friend with who he shares everything. He also mentioned that gone are the days when he made friends and they did not encourage him or trust him that he would make it big one day.

He said, “People have come and gone. I am past that phase where people called me a flop actor. Actually, an actor is famous till the time he is doing a show. Once the show is over, the actor is a flop until he bags yet another show and that is the truth.”

Ankit seemed to be in agreement with Harshad. 

Also Read:Finally! Harshad Chopda reacts to rumours of fee hike demands for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Read on to know more!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.
 

Harshad Chopda Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Pranali Rathod Abhimanyu Shehzada Dhami Samridhii Shukla Karanvir Bohra Ankit Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 11:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
MUMBAI : Isha Malviya has always been in the news due to the equation she has had with her ex Abhishek Kumar and her...
Anjali Arora purchases a new home in Delhi, fans mistake the decoration being done for her wedding
MUMBAI : Anjali Arora who dons 13 million followers on her Instagram enjoy his massive fan following on social media...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Pakhi misbehaves with Anupama and Anuj; Vanraj slaps Tittu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Woah! Orry becomes the life of the party at The Archies premiere, check out the trending pictures inside
MUMBAI : An adaptation of the popular comic book series, The Archies has kept the audience hooked as they are all...
Wow! Siddharth Anand drops the time of the Fighter teaser which will be releasing tomorrow
MUMBAI : Movie Fighter which has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the leading role has been grabbing the...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Twist! Rishank is angry at Natasha for backstabbing the family
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Orry
Woah! Orry becomes the life of the party at The Archies premiere, check out the trending pictures inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora purchases a new home in Delhi, fans mistake the decoration being done for her wedding
Harshad
Finally! Harshad Chopda reacts to rumours of fee hike demands for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Read on to know more!
Pranali
Really! Pranali Rathod discloses about watching her co-star Harshad Chopda shine in THIS popular show from school days; Says ‘Mai school se aate hi ye show dekha karti thi…’
Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa remains in good standing with her brand endorsements despite facing Chinese backlash over the Crazy Horse controversy. The K-pop idol has received subtle support from BVLGARI's CEO.
Dinesh
Sad! Last Photo of Late Actor Dinesh Phadnis with CID Co-Stars Leaves Fans Emotional