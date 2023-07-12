Big Revelation! After a show is over you are a flop actor till you bag another show: Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI : Harshad Chopda is one of the most loved actors in the television industry.

He was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Pranali Rathod in the role of Abhimanyu and the show just took a leap introducing the fourth generation in the form of Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.

Recently, Karanvir Bohra, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Ankit Gupta came together for an interview where Harshad mentioned some interesting details about his journey in the industry, his close friends and moments where he was struggling for fame and was called a ‘flop actor’.

In a discussion, Ankit mentioned how he has maximum four or five close friends and that he knew Harshad as an actor when they used to cross paths at the gym but never really interacted as such. Harshad also mentioned that he has one close friend with who he shares everything. He also mentioned that gone are the days when he made friends and they did not encourage him or trust him that he would make it big one day.

He said, “People have come and gone. I am past that phase where people called me a flop actor. Actually, an actor is famous till the time he is doing a show. Once the show is over, the actor is a flop until he bags yet another show and that is the truth.”

Ankit seemed to be in agreement with Harshad.

