Really! Pranali Rathod discloses about watching her co-star Harshad Chopda shine in THIS popular show from school days; Says ‘Mai school se aate hi ye show dekha karti thi…’

Following the long-running family drama's third generational leap in 2021, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were replaced as leads Abhimanyu and Akshara, respectively, by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 10:10
Pranali

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, directed by Rajan Shahi, has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and is still doing well on the TRP charts. Following the long-running family drama's third generational leap in 2021, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were replaced as leads Abhimanyu and Akshara, respectively, by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Also read: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses

For two years, Harshad and Pranali captured hearts with their performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a generational shift recently forced them to say goodbye to the hit drama. Fans adored their on-screen chemistry during their time in YRKKH and had been hoping to see them in another project soon.

Although the future endeavors of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have not been confirmed, the two recently got back together for an interview with Siddharth Kannan that is now officially available. The actress disclosed to Siddharth in a conversation that she used to watch one of Harshad's well-liked TV show while attending school.

Harshad disclosed in the interview that Pranali used to watch Tere Liye following her education. Although Pranali was taken aback by the exploration, she continued, "Mai bohot shiddat se wo show dekhti thi. Mai bohot choti thi, mai school mei thi. Mujhe class yaad nahi hai leking mai school se aate hi ye show dekha karti thi."

For those who do not know, Anupriya Kapoor and Harshad starred in Tere Liye, which aired on Star Plus in 2010–2011. The show, which Ekta Kapoor produced, was hugely popular at the time.

It's interesting to note that in actual life, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda have 16 years difference in age. However, they both did their parts brilliantly and looked fantastic together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We can only hope to see them together again on screen soon, as they rank among the most attractive couples on TV.

Also read: Exclusive! Pranali Rathod talks about the first scene with Harshad Chopda, reveals she is emotional about the character ending, and shares her experiences on handling trolls

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

