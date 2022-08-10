BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 goes off-Air; Niti Taylor shares some heartwarming pictures as the team ‘Signs – Out’

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories, straight from the TV world to our viewers. We love how much our readers like to stay updated with the happenings around telly town.

Also read: BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off-air, Netizens TREND ‘Niti shined as Prachi Kapoor’

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 finally aired last yesterday. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo, Pooja Banerjee joined in after the twist and leap in balh2 but the show has bid adieu to its fans on the 24th of May.

However, the pair of Prachi and Raghav aka Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai was loved by the masses and their fandoms. Their fans are upset that the show is going off air and Niti’s fans even started the trend about – Niti Shined as Prachi Kapoor.

The fandoms are of the opinion that the pair didn’t get enough time to explore the chemistry and had a lot more potential. Niti and Randeep were an adorable duo and their growth and arc in the limited span was phenomenal.

Niti Taylor in particular was showered by immense love by the fans across the internet. She has formed a very close bond with Hiten Tejwani and even calls him – Favorite.

Yesterday, Niti shared a lot of firsts from the show, including some look tests for Prachi Kapoor and we are in love with the same.

Check out!

This was the last week for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and it surely created a big impact on the audience.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 is going to be back with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and has been anticipated for a while now. The show will air from 25th May on Sony and the promo is out now.

Also read: Woah! This Major actor will not be returning for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3! Find out who?

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar