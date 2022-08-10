BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 goes off-Air; Niti Taylor shares some heartwarming pictures as the team ‘Signs – Out’

However, the pair of Prachi and Raghav aka Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai was loved by the masses and their fandoms. Their fans are upset that the show is going off air and Niti’s fans had even started the trend about – Niti Shined as Prachi Kapoor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 09:37
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories, straight from the TV world to our viewers. We love how much our readers like to stay updated with the happenings around telly town.

Also read: BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off-air, Netizens TREND ‘Niti shined as Prachi Kapoor’

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 finally aired last yesterday. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo, Pooja Banerjee joined in after the twist and leap in balh2 but the show has bid adieu to its fans on the 24th of May.

However, the pair of Prachi and Raghav aka Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai was loved by the masses and their fandoms. Their fans are upset that the show is going off air and Niti’s fans even started the trend about – Niti Shined as Prachi Kapoor.

The fandoms are of the opinion that the pair didn’t get enough time to explore the chemistry and had a lot more potential. Niti and Randeep were an adorable duo and their growth and arc in the limited span was phenomenal.

Niti Taylor in particular was showered by immense love by the fans across the internet. She has formed a very close bond with Hiten Tejwani and even calls him – Favorite.

Yesterday, Niti shared a lot of firsts from the show, including some look tests for Prachi Kapoor and we are in love with the same.

Check out!

This was the last week for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and it surely created a big impact on the audience.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 is going to be back with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and has been anticipated for a while now. The show will air from 25th May on Sony and the promo is out now.

Also read: Woah! This Major actor will not be returning for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3! Find out who?

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Disha Parmar Balaji Telefilms TV Sony TV TellyChakkar Bade ache lagte hain 3 Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Niti Taylor Bawa Randeep Rai Nakuul Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 09:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Happiness! Ashwini happy to see Amba’s gesture towards Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Befitting Reply! Amba happy to see Bhavani’s mouth shut, all thanks to Satya and Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 goes off-Air; Niti Taylor shares some heartwarming pictures as the team ‘Signs – Out’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories, straight from the TV world to our...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara leaves for Kasauli with Abhir, Abhimanyu feels betrayed?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Sad! “Will miss you Dr. Satya,” - Harshad Arora shares a farewell post; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans not ready to let go
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
R.I.P! Legendary Singer Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83
MUMBAI: Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, as per her manager...
Recent Stories
Tina Turner
R.I.P! Legendary Singer Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad Arora
Sad! “Will miss you Dr. Satya,” - Harshad Arora shares a farewell post; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans not ready to let go
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani roped in to play the lead role in Zee TV's new show
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani roped in to play the lead role in Zee TV's new show
1
Kapil Sharma allows Karan Singh Chhabra to host his show, and the actor left the audience in Splits
Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple
Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to judge the show?
RUPALI
Heartbroken! Rupali Ganguly visits close friend Nitesh Pandey's house to pay him last respects