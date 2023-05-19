BIG SCOOP! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 promo out; check out the Fans’ REACTIONS to the same

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off air and seems like the audience missed the original cast of the show. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo, Pooja Banerjee joined in after the twist and leap in balh2 but the show will air last on the 24th of May.
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 is going to be back with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and has been anticipated for a while now. The show will air from 25th May on Sony and the promo is out now. The fans got very excited to see the OG pair of season 2 back with season 3.

In the promo, we can see both Priya and Ram gloating about who the audience loves more and they will back soon.

The pair of Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor too was loved by their fandoms but now the netizens are excited over RaYa returning and can’t keep calm.

Check out some of their reactions to this news!

Disha Parmar announced yesterday that she is pregnant and Rahul and her are going to embrace Parenthood soon. Fans were also wondering that since Disha is pregnant how will it work but seems like the answer was in Disha’s previous interview on balh 3, where she said it will not be a show that goes on for years and years.

Are you excited for BALH3?

Do let us know in the comments below

Disha Parmar Balaji Telefilms TV Sony TV TellyChakkar Bade ache lagte hain 3 Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Niti Taylor Bawa Randeep Rai Nakuul Mehta
