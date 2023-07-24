BIG SCOOP! Check out These celebrities as they reveal Their FIRST CELEBRITY CRUSH

MUMBAI: We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

When it comes to learning about what goes on in the lives of our favorite celebrities, our audience are over the moon to pick up on any tidbit around the same.

One of the favorite topics of discussion is usually what goes on in the love-life of these celebrities. Answering one such question about their first ever celebrity crush ever are TV stars like Mohsin Khan, Param Singh Grover, and Ankit Gupta, Karishma Sawant and Eisha Singh.

Ankit Gupta:

My crushes keep changing everyday and to be honest I can’t remember the first one.

Param Singh:

I think it was Pamela Anderson. Baywatch. After that, I had very different crushes; I had a crush on Raveena Tandon, Mamta Kulkarni and talking about recently, I don’t fancy anyone that way.

Eisha Singh:

My first celebrity crush was, I think Shahid Kapoor.

Mohsin Khan:

Cameron Diaz. Mask was a big rage all over and it still is, and she is still my first crush.

Karishma Sawant:

So, those were your favorite celebrities opening up about their first celebrity crush.

Credits: India Forums