BIG SCOOP! Check out These celebrities as they reveal Their FIRST CELEBRITY CRUSH

One of the favorite topics of discussion is usually what goes on in the love-life of these celebrities. Answering one such question about their first ever celebrity crush ever are TV stars like Mohsin Khan, Param Singh Grover, and Ankit Gupta, Karishma Sawant and Eisha Singh.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 05:45
Karishma Sawant and Eisha Singh

Ankit Gupta:

My crushes keep changing everyday and to be honest I can’t remember the first one.

Param Singh: 

I think it was Pamela Anderson. Baywatch. After that, I had very different crushes; I had a crush on Raveena Tandon, Mamta Kulkarni and talking about recently, I don’t fancy anyone that way.

Eisha Singh:

My first celebrity crush was, I think Shahid Kapoor.

Mohsin Khan: 

Cameron Diaz. Mask was a big rage all over and it still is, and she is still my first crush.

Karishma Sawant:

So, those were your favorite celebrities opening up about their first celebrity crush.

For more such stories, stay tuned.

Credits: India Forums

Eisha Singh TV news TellyChakkar first crush Param Singh Mohsin Khan Ankit Gupta Junooniyat Bekaboo Rajpari TellyChakkar
