BIG SCOOP! Love Is In The Air in the Bigg Boss house; Check out These Celebrities who fell for their co-contestants`

Bigg Boss has always been one of the most controversial shows on TV and the contestants share complicated bonds on the show.

In this season, a love story that is budding and coming to light seems to be that of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. However, it is not the first time and it sure won’t be the last. Let’s dig into the history of the show to see who were the ones before Tina and Shalin who shared a similar fate.



1. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

The duo was part of Bigg Boss season 8 and their closeness grabbed the attention of the audience. They broke up after and now, Karishma is married to Varun Bangera.



2. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim fell in love at first sight with Himanshi in Bigg Boss 13 but Himanshi took a while to reciprocate his feelings but the duo did fall in love in the house and became one of the couples.



3. Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss season 7 was one of the most famous Bigg Boss contestants and her relationship with Kushal Tandon in the season was loved and talked about by the audience. However, Gauahar is now married to Zaid Darbar.



4. Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia

The duo met in the Bigg Boss house of season 14 and they realized their love for each other only after Pavvitra was eliminated. They were separated for a while but now are in love and engaged.

5. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi and Karan are the IT couple of tellytown currently and the fans can’t seem to get enough of them and want to see them hitched. They met in Bigg Boss 15 and even though competitors at first, they got pretty serious in the bogg Boss house itself.

