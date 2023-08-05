BIG SCOOP! Netizens wanted to see This sequence between ‘PraRag’ before the show wraps up, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Also read: HEART-WARMING! Niti Taylor shares some pictures with her Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 co-stars, check out

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

After a 20-year leap, the show was centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences had quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But sadly, the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

It won’t be farfetched to say that the show is coming to an end and the fans of Prachi and Raghav are not ready to let go of their favorite ship of ‘PraRag’. However, their fandoms wanted to see this particular sequence between Prachi and Raghav before the show went off air.

Since reports suggest that Prachi and Raghav are to get married towards the end and similar pictures have been circulating the internet as well, their fans wanted the makers to show some post marriage episodes on Prachi and Raghav.

The audience was of the opinion that their chemistry was amazing and the potential of the pair was not fully explored.

Check out!

What do you think of this?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: MUST READ! After Niti Taylor hinted at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going OFF-AIR, This actress too bids GOODBYE to the show?

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar