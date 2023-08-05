BIG SCOOP! Netizens wanted to see This sequence between ‘PraRag’ before the show wraps up, check out

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

But sadly, the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

It won’t be farfetched to say that the show is coming to an end and the fans of Prachi and Raghav are not ready to let go of their favorite ship of ‘PraRag’. However, their fandoms wanted to see this particular sequence between Prachi and Raghav before the show went off air.

Since reports suggest that Prachi and Raghav are to get married towards the end and similar pictures have been circulating the internet as well, their fans wanted the makers to show some post marriage episodes on Prachi and Raghav.

The audience was of the opinion that their chemistry was amazing and the potential of the pair was not fully explored.

