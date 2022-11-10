Big Scoop! The time before Karan and Tejasswi got together; here’s a peek into Birthday Boy Karan’s Kundrra’s previous love affairs and heartbreaks

The audience has loved them together since Bigg Boss and want to see them getting hitched soon. They began as competitors but fell deeply and madly in love in the house and Karan asked her if she was serious about him, to which she agreed.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 12:52
Big Scoop! The time before Karan and Tejasswi got together; here’s a peek into Birthday Boy Karan’s Kundrra’s previous love affa

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra celebrates his Birthday today and how can we deprive you of all the goodness that the actor has brought around. We know how much you love Karan and Tejasswi Prakash as a couple and the couple too does not shy away from setting some major couple goals.

Also read: OH NO! Karan Kundrra feels the fans are not giving Karan and Tejasswi the space they need

However, before TejRan got together, actor Karan had his fair share of link ups and relationships. Here you go:

1. Anusha Dandekar:

Karan and Anusha dated for quite a while and were termed one of the hottest couples in town but things got complicated and eventually they parted ways. Allegedly, according to Anusha, Karan cheated on her but the actor denied it.

2. Kritika Kamra:

Karan and Kritika worked side by side in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and fell in love and were together for about 3 years. Their fans were upset about their break up as they loved their jodi and according to Kritika they couldn’t take care of the relationship. They remained cordial after.

3. Madhura Naik:

After Karan and Kritika’s break up, Karan reportedly dated Pyaar kii Yeh Ek Kahaani actress Madhura and they didn’t have a long relationship and broke up soon. The actress allegedly said that she couldn’t be with someone who’s past still lingered in the present.

Karan was also later linked up with several other women including his Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani, stylist and actress Aanchal Singh and also model Swati Vatsa. However, now, the actor seems to be content with his relationship and seems to have found his match in Tejasswi Prakash.

The audience has loved them together since Bigg Boss and want to see them getting hitched soon. They began as competitors but fell deeply and madly in love in the house and Karan asked her if she was serious about him, to which she agreed.

Also read: Romantic! Tejasswi Prakash enjoys dinner with Karan Kundrra’s parents but leaves driving his car, while he prefers going in a rickshaw

Credits: Bollywood Life

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash TejRan Naagin 6 Pratha Prarthna Balaji Telefilms Dance Deewane Juniors Bigg Boss Colors tv TellyChakkar Kritika Kamra Anusha Dandekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 12:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Shiv blames Nimrit Kaur for losing the captaincy task against Gautam says “You have been an unfair captain and sanchalak”
MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up the show is doing well for...
Pandya Store: High Drama! Rishita proven wrong by Shweta’s cunning trick, Deven gets an idea
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
What! Rakul Preet Singh talks about actors hiding their relationships, says, “I don’t want to live a dual life”
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34 has made a smooth...
Imlie 2: SHOCKING! Cheeni steals Imlie’s jewellery; tries to run away
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Shalin Bhanot gets punished by Bigg Boss; won't become the captain for the entire season and is nominated for the next two weeks
MUMBAI : A lot has happened in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16. Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam had an altercation...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Love Blooms! Rishi teases a jealous Lakshmi, they end up getting an romantic moment
MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
RECENT STORIES
What! Rakul Preet Singh talks about actors hiding their relationships, says, “I don’t want to live a dual life”
What! Rakul Preet Singh talks about actors hiding their relationships, says, “I don’t want to live a dual life”