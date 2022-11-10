Big Scoop! The time before Karan and Tejasswi got together; here’s a peek into Birthday Boy Karan’s Kundrra’s previous love affairs and heartbreaks

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra celebrates his Birthday today and how can we deprive you of all the goodness that the actor has brought around. We know how much you love Karan and Tejasswi Prakash as a couple and the couple too does not shy away from setting some major couple goals.

However, before TejRan got together, actor Karan had his fair share of link ups and relationships. Here you go:

1. Anusha Dandekar:

Karan and Anusha dated for quite a while and were termed one of the hottest couples in town but things got complicated and eventually they parted ways. Allegedly, according to Anusha, Karan cheated on her but the actor denied it.

2. Kritika Kamra:

Karan and Kritika worked side by side in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and fell in love and were together for about 3 years. Their fans were upset about their break up as they loved their jodi and according to Kritika they couldn’t take care of the relationship. They remained cordial after.

3. Madhura Naik:

After Karan and Kritika’s break up, Karan reportedly dated Pyaar kii Yeh Ek Kahaani actress Madhura and they didn’t have a long relationship and broke up soon. The actress allegedly said that she couldn’t be with someone who’s past still lingered in the present.

Karan was also later linked up with several other women including his Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani, stylist and actress Aanchal Singh and also model Swati Vatsa. However, now, the actor seems to be content with his relationship and seems to have found his match in Tejasswi Prakash.

The audience has loved them together since Bigg Boss and want to see them getting hitched soon. They began as competitors but fell deeply and madly in love in the house and Karan asked her if she was serious about him, to which she agreed.

