Romantic! Tejasswi Prakash enjoys dinner with Karan Kundrra’s parents but leaves driving his car, while he prefers going in a rickshaw

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are Television’s most loved couple. They have made no qualms about making their relationship quite public. The former Bigg Boss contestants met at the reality show, became friends and eventually fell in love.

The duo have a huge fan following and are lovingly named as ‘TejRan’ by them. Their social media posts and especially their vacation pictures literally burn the internet. Fans can never get enough of them.

Recently Tejasswi and Karan were spotted at dinner in a popular city eatery. Not just that, Karan’s parents were also present and paps couldn’t get enough of their pictures. Fans are now wondering if wedding bells are on the cards for the two.

What was surprising is, Karan later left after dinner in an autorickshaw while Tejasswi was seen driving his car. Wonder why they left like that!

Previously Karan and Tejasswi sparked wedding rumors when the latter was seen wearing a diamond ring, and many assumed that the two are already engaged.

When asked about their engagement, Tejasswi told a news portal, “I would not like to comment if we are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter, but it will happen at the right time, when it is destined to happen. Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see these two love birds get hitched.

Credit- TOI