Big Scoop! Veer Ki Ardaas Veera’s Young Ranvijay aka Bhavesh Balchandani is all grown up; check out

Veer Ki Ardaas Veera was amongst the most popular daily soaps, airing on Star Plus. The show aired from 2012 to 2015 and became a fan favorite. Little Ranvijay aka Bhavesh Balchandani won the hearts of the audience with his innocence and protective nature for his sister Veera.

The audience still remembers the brother-sister duo of the show. However, now, the actors are all grown up and look unrecognizable in their recent pictures. Bhavesh posts pictures on his social media and looks smashing.

Bhavesh began working at a very young age as a child artist and his work was loved by the audience. He now looks very handsome. After Veera, he was also seen in Phulwa. In a previous interview, he had stated that he also had to work due to bad financial conditions.

Bhavesh was also seen in films like Ek Thi Daayan alongside Emraan Hashmi and he recently was casted in the series Crash Course.

Check out some of his cool pictures:

Credits: NDTV India