BIG Update! Punjabi singer Jaani receives death threats, scroll down for details

MUMBAI : Punjabi singer-lyricist Jaani Johan has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for police protection after receiving death threats. In his letter, the 'Bijli' singer claimed that he had received death threats from gangsters and requested the Punjab CM, ADGP and SSP Mohali to increase his security cover.

Also Read:Explosive! Bollywood Bhaijaan SLAPPED a security guard right across the face and the reason will leave you in splits

Known for his 'Bijli' and 'Titli' songs, Jaani, in his letter, said "he and his manager Dilraj Singh Nandha had received threat calls so many times from anti-social elements, gangsters etc., and the same matter was also discussed with the SP Mohali, State administration, SAS Nagar (Mohali)." Also, he added that 'he is fearful of his and his family's security.

"Due to such threats, I have already shifted my family abroad and my manager and I are going through worse mental pressure due to these threats," he said.

Following Sidhu Moosewala's brutal murder in broad daylight, the Punjabi artistes have become more vigilant of their security and the situation to shoot movie at various outdoor locations in Punjab is threatening

Also Read:Sigh of Relief! Mumbai Police issued firearm license to Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan for self-protection post death threats

Recently, Salman had applied for a gun license after he allegedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang. After his request to the authorities, Mumbai Police issued a gun license. The Police had increased the security of the actor as well and as per reports, Salman also got his vehicle bulletproof for added safety during travel.

Credit: India TV