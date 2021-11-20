Big Update! Randeep Rai to star opposite Shivangi Joshi in Balika Vadhu 2?

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu gained immense fan following. The second season of the iconic show launched in August this year.

The show focuses on a Gujarati backdrop of child marriage. The show stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead roles. Of late, there are reports that the show will witness a generation leap.

Recently, it was revealed that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has been roped in to play the role of Anandi.

Now, according to the latest reports, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai will play the grown-up Jigar Anjaariya, which is currently portrayed by child artiste Vansh Sayani. A source associated with the project was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, Randeep will play the grown-up Jigar and is paired opposite the new Anandi (Shivangi Joshi). Randeep is a talented actor and we are glad to have him on board. Just like the inaugural instalment, the show is all set to embark on a new journey following the time leap. The cast will be doing a mock shoot in a couple of days."

However, Shivangi, Randeep, and makers are yet to confirm the same. Apparently, the time leap is scheduled to be introduced by the end of November or beginning of next month. While Shivangi Joshi just exited Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that took a generation leap, this will be Randeep's return to the small screen after Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai wrapped up in 2019.

Are you excited to see them in the show? Hit the comment section.

