Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya achieves THIS milestone

MUMBAI: Rubina and Rahul are both very strong personalities and contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The two are really playing the game very well and giving tough competition to other contestants.

Rahul had left the house as he was getting homesick and wanted to meet his parents, but post his eviction, fans were highly disappointed.

The singer was trending every single day with new #hashtags. His fans have gone all out and achieved a milestone for the singer.

A few days ago, Rubina’s fans made her trend on social media sites, and the actress became the first ever contestant to have 1 million tweets. Now joining her is Rahul Vaidya whose fans made his hashtag reach 1 million tweets.

Rahul said on the weekend ka vaar episode that he regrets leavening the house as he let down so many fans of his. They were angry and disappointed with his decision.

Well, definitely a moment for all Rahul Vaidya fans to celebrate as achieving this milestone is not easy. Through Bigg Boss, the singer has expanded his fandom.

