Bigg Boss 14: Arshi khan royally ignores Rakhi Sawant after her entry in the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing various twists and turns in the show. The finale is just a few weeks away and the contestants have upped their game in order to survive in the house.

Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, among others are already playing the best game ever since they have entered the house.

And now, Bigg Boss gives another surprise to the fans and the housemates by sending Rakhi Sawant in the house.

While everyone gives a warm welcome to Rakhi in the house except Arshi who seems to be not fond of Rakhi at all.

Arshi clearly ignored Rakhi after she entered the house and it seems these two controversies queens are going to set the Bigg Boss house on fire with their presence.

Arshi and Rakhi are extremely upfront when it comes to voicing their opinions and the same is set to happen in this season as well.

