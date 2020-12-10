Bigg Boss 14: Nikki is back in the house; tells Eijaz that he is playing the game well and not to trust anyone

MUMBAI: Nikki’s eviction had shocked the audiences and post her evictions fans started to trend bring back Nikki on the show as they feel that she was the entertainment factor of the show and she did play the game.

Owing to the popularity of Nikki the makers decided to bring back Nikki in the house and her entry happened along with Aly and Rakhi.

The housemates seem to be happy to see Nikki in the house as she has really played the game well. Once she entered the house she went and hugged Eijaz and told him that he is playing the game very well and told him not to trust anyone.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan thinks that Nikki Tamboli resembles this contestant from her season!)

She is happy that from now he will be not playing a fair game and will be playing for himself, Ejaz in his angry avatar says that he is not going to leave anyone now and all will be finished in this game.

This was said to Ejaz in the Live Feed of Bigg Boss which the fan clubs captured.

Well, no doubt that Ejaz is also playing the game very well, but with Nikki’s entry, it seems that Ejaz and she might team up together to play the game.

What do you think of Eijaz and Nikki teaming up for the game and will it be a difficulty for other contestants?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: BREAKING! Ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli re-enters the BB 14 house)