Bigg Boss 14: Check out the nastiest brawls of Bigg Boss season 14

MUMBAI: With 5 days to the finale, the countdown has begun. Be it among the seniors or the contestants, at times their fights have turned so nasty that it has forced the audience to sometime mute the TV remotes owing to their ear-piercing, high-pitched fights.

Here’s a recap of the ugliest fights of Bigg Boss 14:

Jasmin and Rubina had a full-blown fight during the 'Ticket To Finale' task. Jasmin had gone inside the Bigg Boss 14 as a connection to Aly Goni. The two got embroiled in an ugly catfight during a task. While Rubina told Jasmin, "You are ugly-mouth woman!”, the latter only heard ‘ugly’ and kept on yelling, "You are an ugly woman top to toe.". Aly had to intervene in order to make them stop.

Vikas Gupta pushed Arshi Khan into the pool after constant taunts and personal comments. After her constant provocation, Vikas Gupta couldn't take it anymore and decided to push the actress into the pool. The entire house got involved to calm down the two. While Arshi was constantly told not to poke Vikas, some supported him but they didn’t support his action. As a result, Vikas was ousted for a brief period only to be brought back. But their fights didn’t stop.

When Sonali Phogat asked Nikki Tamboli to clear the left-over food (placed in the packet and on the floor in a corner), the latter said that she will do it in a bit. Sonali decided to take matters into her own hand. She picked up the food packet from the floor and threw it on her bed, spilling the entire food. Sonali did this to teach Nikki a ‘lesson’ for her ‘badtameez’ behaviour. It didn’t go well with the entire house. While Nikki screamed her lungs out, the housemates pointed out that Sonali has set a wrong example with her behaviour.

Jasmin Bhasin-Rahul Vaidya's fight happened in the first few weeks of the show's commencement. During a task, Rahul snatched Jasmin's bag. Jasmin started crying and abusing Rahul as she felt threatened by him during the task. She even threw water on him in anger and called him 'neech, giraa hua aadmi'. She continued to say that he was trying to intimidate her and show his physical strength. Jasmin threw a huge fit over this matter.

When Kavita Kaushik had threatened to reveal Abhinav Shukla’s ‘truth’, Rubina Dilaik demanded her to speak up in the house and not threaten to 'meet outside'. This further escalates the fight and after a heated exchange of words in a fit of anger, Kavita walked out of the main door. Rubina even accused Kavita of pushing her. Kavita did not return to the house again.

Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni’s fight took place when Bigg Boss had asked the former to choose a contestant, who has been creating chaos and return his/her personal items. With Nikki taking Aly’s name, Kavita picks up his items and puts them in a box. But that meets with not only Aly's resistance but also anger. He gets violent and begins to break things in the house after Kavita tells him she is his 'baap'. Aly got furious and kicked a bin so hard that it ended up hurting her. She then told Bigg Boss that she won't live with such a violent man in the house and wants him out.

Move over catfights, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant invented a new fighting term - the 'Duck fight'. It all happened when Jasmin was playing with Rakhi’s fake duck head. Next, Jasmin goes on to forcibly put it on Rakhi’s head. Rakhi kept crying and yelling that Jasmin broke her nose. Rakhi was put under medical attention. However, Jasmin didn’t apologise to her, even though other housemates requested her to be empathetic towards Rakhi. Jasmin replied saying Rakhi is trying to malign her character by doing all this ‘drama’.

It’s the latest and we can hopefully say is the last fight in the house. Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke utensils and tried shoving food in Arshi Khan’s mouth after being provoked by her. She lost control and threw food everywhere. She broke chairs and bowls too. When Arshi was trying to show how Devoleena wasted food, the latter picked it, divided it into pieces and stuffed it in Arshi’s mouth.

A big fight ensued between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan. Kavita made a personal attack on Eijaz. She said things like, “I have given respect to a very senior member of the industry and that’s my biggest mistake.” She reveals that during the lockdown she had cooked food for Eijaz, but they are not friends. This broke into a huge argument between the two and they never saw eye-to-eye again.

