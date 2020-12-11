Bigg Boss 14: Check out the nominated contestants for THIS week

MUMBAI: This week of Bigg Boss was pretty interesting as the challengers entered the house and began to play the game along with the present contestants.

During the shopping mall task, the housemates were divided into two groups: Arshi’s team and Vikas' team.

There were three rounds in the game, where the contestants had to dirty the opponent's box. Manu Punjabi was the moderator.

At the end, Vikas’ team won three rounds and was safe from the nominations.

But then, Bigg Boss gave a twist and said that from the winner’s team, the housemate who has performed badly will join the nominated participants. The team voted for Kashmera, and that’s how she also got nominated.

So this week, the contestants who are nominated are as follows.

1. Kashmera Shah

2. Eijaz Khan

3. Abhinav Shukla

4. Arshi Khan

5. Rahul Mahajan

Who among these contestants will leave the house?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.