Bigg Boss 14: Ex-inmate Abhinav Shukla assures wife and active inmate Rubina Dilaik to work on his flaws

Valentine’s Day is not yet over in the Bigg Boss 14 house. While the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode saw Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend Disha Parmar visiting him in the house, the previous night’s episode witnessed evicted contestant and Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla visiting his wife and active inmate Rubina on the occasion.

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2021 09:35 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Just a few days after his eviction, Abhinav visited Rubina in the Bigg Boss house to celebrate Valentine's Day with her. Both of them were elated to see each other and expressed their love as they met across the glass wall.

The couple enjoyed their romantic date and shared some adorable talks and moments. Later, when Rubina asked Abhinav about how he feels to be outside and how everything is, he told her that everything is perfect, how it should be. The latter then reminded the former of an incident from the past and told her that he has realised that it is because of him that they went through a rough patch in their marriage.

Abhinav shared that he has come to realise that his habit of prioritizing logic and putting empathy later had led to differences between them and said that he has understood this and is trying to work on it. Taking all the blame on himself, he said, “I need to be a good listener.”.

Meanwhile, Rubina who kept listening to him quietly smiled at him and said, “I can’t believe jo hum 7-8 mahiney pehle the aur jo ab hum hain.”.

Further, Abhinav proposed a second marriage to Rubina, who happily agreed and said that she would like to have a white wedding this time. 

The duo talked about how they are going to complete seven years of togetherness and later exchanged their wedding vows during their date inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

