BIGG BOSS 14 finale: Check out what Aly Goni had to say on Rubina winning the show

MUMBAI: Finally, it is the end of Bigg Boss 14, as Rubina emerges as the winner of the show. Aly Goni was the fourth runner up of the show, he was evicted owing to fewer votes.

Though he had come as a wild card entry and for Jasmine, he stood alone and played the game gave tough competition to all the contestants and became the finalist of the show.

Aly was very close to Rahul in the house and post the finale when he interacted with the media, he spoke about what he felt about Rubina winning the show.

Aly said that he is very happy about Rubina’s win but he wanted Rahul Vaidya to win as he has a brotherly connection with him, but he also said that Rahul as won a lot of people’s heart and that’s also like a winner and he is happy that his sister has won the show.

Well, Aly and Rahul’s friendship will always be remembered in the Bigg Boss house as would be given as an example as it’s a tough place to make true friendship.

Aly had also said that Rubina will be his sister for life as she took a lot of care of him in the house.

