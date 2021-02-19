Bigg Boss 14: Here’s everything that was wrong this season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale as there is little hope of making it a huge hit. Nothing much changed despite adding new contestants after bidding goodbye to the seniors who, too, failed to give the show a boost. The makers tried every trick in the book, but the audience didn't get hooked.

Here’s all that turned out wrong this season.

1. Bringing back people after evicting them

Viewers didn’t take the show or the evictions too seriously this year. As many of them walked in and out of the show at their convenience, viewers were left scratching their heads, as they counted the number of times they saw the same contestant entering the show again and again. All from Nikki Tamboli to Aly Goni were brought back after eviction. Vikas seems to be another brilliant example -- he entered as a challenger mid-season, was kicked out for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, was allowed to enter again before he stepped out again.

ALSO READ - (Rubina Dilaik OPENS up on BABY PLANNING on Bigg Boss 14)

2. No importance given to audience votes

Viewers had already expressed their disappointment over the trend of calling back evicted contestants in the last season. But this season, the audience votes held not little but absolutely no meaning.

3. Salman took Rakhi’s side when she pulled drawstring of Abhinav's shorts

Things often go from bad to worse in the Bigg Boss house but how such incidents are judged by Bigg Boss or host Salman Khan makes a difference. Several celebrities had come out in support of Abhinav Shukla and even asked for a MeToo movement for men when Rakhi Sawant pulled the drawstring of his shorts while flirting with him. While Abhinav, his wife Rubina Dilaik and many others had expected Salman to pull Rakhi up for her actions, he instead took her side in the name of ‘entertainment’. He even said that it was Abhinav who was actually gaining more attention due to her.

4. Concept of proxy contestants

The concept of a proxy contestant is in itself against the basic concept of the reality show, which requires a contestant to play his own game while being locked in the house. Last season, Vikas Gupta had entered as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was struggling with a back problem. This season, Devoleena herself entered the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, who chose to walk out of the show due to prior work commitments, despite being one of the top contenders to win the trophy.

Credits: Hindustan Times

ALSO READ - (Bigg Boss 14: Finally! Bigg Boss enters top 10 shows on television)