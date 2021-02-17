Bigg Boss 14: This is HOW Aly Goni attempted to cheer up an upset Nikki Tamboli...

MUMBAI: The latest episode of the show witnessed all of them performing the ‘Cupid Ki Bhaddas’ task, at the end of which Nikki Tamboli got disappointed by Bigg Boss himself.

The task required one of the contestants to become cupid and destroy the other contestants' balloons tied to their waist in each phase. In the end, one with the maximum number of balloons would win.

When Nikki found that it was Aly Goni who had the maximum number of balloons at the end, she destroyed most of them to make Rubina Dilaik win the show. Though it was the former who won, Nikki got reprimanded for never understanding the task rules.

Nikki was highly disappointed to hear this and exclaimed that she won’t perform any tasks hereon. Later, everyone noticed Nikki’s sad mood and decided to cheer her up.

Aly went to Nikki who was ironing her clothes in the bedroom area and offered her a packet of chocolates. When the latter told the former to go away since she was in a bad mood and didn’t want to talk, Aly went down on his knees and wished her “Happy Valentine’s Day” to cheer her up.

Nikki, who was hurt by Bigg Boss’ words, smiled at Aly’s cute gesture.

Prior to this, Aly and Nikki got involved in some fun-filled cute moments while performing the cupid task. Witnessing which, Rahul Vaidya teased them and said, “Aashiqui chal rahi hai inn dono ki.”.

Credit: Bombay Times