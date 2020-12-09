Bigg Boss 14: Jasmine and Eijaz get into a heated argument

MUMBAI: Jasmine and Eijaz both are very strong contestants of the show and since day one they have marked their presence on the show and in the minds of the audiences.

Since Aly got eliminated from the show Jasmine and Ejaz are been having arguments and two never got along.

Now in a recent task once again Ejaz and Jasmine gets into a war of words, where Ejaz tells Jasmine that she doesn’t have any will power and to that Jasmine tells that in her 20s she has come on this show and she has a lot of will power not like him who has come at the age of 40 and has no will power.

She also goes on to say that Ejaz knows very well how to manipulate things and how to and gain sympathy out of it.

In the previous episodes also we have seen how Ejaz said that Jasmine doesn’t deserve to be in the finale and on the other hand, Jasmine also said that Ejaz doesn’t deserve to be the finalist.

It all happened when Jasmine in one of the episodes mocked a personal incident of Ejaz and post that even apologised but Ejaz didn’t accept it and from there began the downfall of their friendship.

Well, seems like the differences between Ejaz and Jasmine won't be solved anytime soon!

