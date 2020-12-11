Bigg Boss 14: Netizens rejoice Nikki’s comeback on the show, trend #NikkiTamboliIsBack on social media

MUMBAI: Nikki’s eviction from the show has shocked many as she was one of the strongest contestants of the show. She really put her best foot forward and gave her 100 percent while performing the task.

Post her eviction the audience wanted her back on the show as they felt that she was the entertaining factor in the house.

In today’s episode, one would see her return back on the show along with challenger Rakhi Sawant and present contestant Aly Goni.

When she enters the house, everyone is excited to see her and she tells Ejaz he is going the right way and that she is happy that he won’t be playing fair from now.

Along with the contestants now fans are rejoicing her comeback and she is been trending on social media with the hashtag #NikkiTamboliIsBack.

Fans have said that for them she is the winner and now the game will be more interesting with the challengers and Nikki pitted against each other.

They have also said that since she left the show, they haven’t watched a single episode and now when she is back they are watching the show only for her.

Nikki’s fans have united to celebrate this comeback of the actor and are trending her on social media.

Some are also saying that the show was very boring and cold without her and now there is no life come to the show with the challengers and Nikki.

Netizens also feel she is been loved and supported because she is very real in the game and deserves to be the finalist and winner of the show and the wait for her comeback is over.

