Bigg Boss 14: Shocking! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had almost parted ways prior to entering Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of filing for divorce before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Rubina's latest major statement on the show's latest episode (on Sunday) can be considered as the 'biggest revelation' of this season.

Loved by Bigg Boss fans and often called the sweetest couple, they are often fondly called ‘Rubinav’. Over the last couple of months, fans have witnessed how they have encouraged and supported each other, with Abhinav being rather protective of her. Of late they have had arguments and differences but their moments together on the show is what people recall.

On Sunday’s episode, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor reportedly revealed how they had given each other time till November and if differences persisted then they would have been divorced. She said: “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yahan dono saath nahi aatey toh shayad saath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together).”, she burst into tears after saying this.

The couple got married in 2018 and had been regular in lavishing praise for each other on Instagram.

Even on the show, they rarely clashed. About a week back, however, the two were spotted having an argument over Rubina’s closeness to Jasmin Bhasin. Abhinav had angrily told her that she ought to make the ‘right decision’ in this game rather than do what is right. He had pulled her over-sharing with Jasmin that Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan had planned to save Jaan Kumar Sanu if they won.

Salman Khan had later noted the manner in which the two were playing the game. He had told Abhinav that behaving in a manner that made Rubina Dilaik look bad in front of others.

He said: “Abhinav, aap ne yeh bhi bola tha ke mujhe captain banao taaki main Rubina ko save karun. Toh usse basically Abhinav yeh hota hai ke aap bach jaaye ho aur Rubina sab ke nazar mein aa jaati hai. Aap patli gali se nikal rahe ho aur Rubina nominate ho rahi hai (Abhinav, you had also said that make me the captain so that I can save Rubina. So, basically what happens is that while you stay safe, Rubina gets noticed by all. You manage to escape but Rubina keeps getting nominated).”, Abhinav protested but it didn’t have much of an impact.

Since then the couple has locked horns over various tasks inside the Bigg Boss house. Incidentally, Rubina has become the first of the four confirmed finalists on the show.

