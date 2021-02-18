Bigg Boss 14: WHAT! Rahul Vaidya becomes Rakhi Sawant's drunk lover? Ali Goni and Rubina Dilaik left in splits

MUMBAI: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is only a few days away, and as the reality show is coming to an end, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they entertain the viewers. Currently, there are 5 remaining contestants in the BB house- Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. Looks like the upcoming episode will be quite an entertaining one and Rakhi Sawant will once again be seen doing what she does best! A hilarious promo shows Rahul Vaidya pretending to be Rakhi Sawant’s drunk lover, while refusing to accept their ‘baby’. Their antics leave Rubina and Aly Goni in splits.

In the promo, we see Rakhi Sawant wrap a few towels together, pretending it to be her baby. She then goes behind Rahul Vaidya singing, "Ye tera beta bula raha hai." Rubina Dilaik's expression is priceless as she sees Rakhi Sawant's antics. Rakhi then tells Rahul 'kaha ho tum sahiba'. Rahul dismisses her by saying, "Chal, main sahiba nahi hu." Rakhi then says, "Tum bhool gaye sahiba, main tumko ghumaane le gayi thi." Rahul then gets into the role of her drunk lover, and says, "Ye kiska hai, tu mere gale maar rahi hai." Rakhi says 'ye lo aapka beta." Rahul refuses to take the baby.

Meanwhile, in last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Rakhi Sawant telling Rahul Vaidya that during the first season of Bigg Boss, she didn’t do any household chores. Instead, she said she only washed underwear of other contestants and that there is nothing wrong with having such an obsession.

Credits: Spotboye