Bigg Boss 15: Catch host Salman Khan's exciting announcements ft. BB 15

MUMBAI: Last night, Salman Khan announced the winner for the 14th season of Bigg Boss, taking home the sparkling trophy was popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik, followed by singer Rahul Vaidya being the first runner up of BB14.

While Salman made the big announcement, he also dropped deets about the 15th season. OH Yes! The actor-host shared auditions for the following season to begin very soon and anyone can audition for it. Also, the audience can vote for the participant they want to watch.

Salman was heard saying, “A few months later, VOOT SELECT will allow everyone to audition for the next season, Bigg Boss 15. And, the best part is that you get to vote for the participants. More details will be revealed later.”.

The next season will happen real soon going by Salman’s announcement, as he mentioned he shall soon meet the audience in the next 6-7months. “We will meet soon in six-seven months, with the next season.”, Khan further added.

A similar format was adapted for the 10th season of the reality show, where housemates were either people who were nowhere connected to showbiz or participants of various TV reality shows.

Manveer Gujjar was the winner of Bigg Boss 10 followed by the 11th season, which saw a mix of commoners and celebrities being locked in the house.

The finale episode saw Aly Goni being evicted, followed by Rakhi Sawant making an exit from the show by taking Rs. 14 lakh, thus making Nikki Tamboli reach the top three finalists spots along with Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.

