Bigg Boss 15: Check out the shocking reaction of Neha Bhasin to the comments passed by Pratik Sehajpal's sister Prerna on their relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin after getting out of the Bigg Boss 15 house addressed the situation in which her fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal took her name instead of taking Simba Nagpal’s name who were seen being good friends in the show. The top 5 contestants had an opportunity to save a bottom 5 contestant in the game in which Pratik saved Neha and not Simba.

After Neha’s eviction, she dealt with trolls regarding her relationship with Pratik. She took to her Twitter to reply to Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna Sehajpal’s tweet which said, “So @realsehajpal being inside the house doesn’t know what happened outside the house so he did take a stand for old friends and supported her! So, I don’t think anything is wrong in this and he Loves Simba and that doesn’t be an explanation Hugging face #PratikSehajpal #BBKingPratik”

The singer replied by saying, “Really I feel you need to stop schooling both Pratik and me about what we feel for each other. If we were treated as adults and left alone to deal with our feelings without the whole world having an opinion on it I'd think both him and I would have more peace.”

Their love-hate relationship has been seen through both Bigg Boss OTT as well as Bigg Boss 15 and will hopefully continue ahead as well.

