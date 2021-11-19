Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia breaks her silence on entering the Bigg Boss house as a challenger says “ I am not entering the house, done my bit in Season 14 all the new floating around is false”

MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss season 14 but unfortunately the actress was eliminated and her elimination came as a shock to many.

The actress these days is grabbing the headlines for her relationship with Eijaz Khan whom she had met in the BB house and the two look so adorable together and the audiences love to watch them together.

Bigg Boss 15 in the initial days was doing very well for itself and it was among the top 10 shows in the BARC ratings but then suddenly the ratings fell down and it was out of the Top 10 shows.

Since then, the makers of the show are tryign their best to make the show successful from bringing in wild cards to bringing the concept of challengers on the show.

One of the names who would be joining a challenger on the show was Pavitra Punia was doing the rounds and the fans were getting excited to see the actress on the show.

Pavitra took to her instagram account and finally broke her silence to whether she is going into the house or not, to which the actress said that “ There have been many rumors going around which says I am a confirmed contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Season 15 house. I have done my part in Bigg Boss 14 and I don’t want to be associated with anyone, so kindly don’t spread this bundle of not true news. Wishing the contestants all the best. Always new always in”

Well, no doubt that if she would have come on the show it would have been interesting as she and Pratik were in a relationship and that's why the fans thought it would have spiced the show, but now the actresses confirmed that she isn’t part of the show.

