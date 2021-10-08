BIGG BOSS 15 : EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 6 contestant Delnaaz Irani lends her support to Vishal Kotian says, "He is playing the game so well and is the number one entertainer of the house"

Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of the entertainment business. She is one of the few actresses who has done work in both Television, Bollywood, Digital, and theatre a complete all-rounder artist is what defines Delnaaz.

She has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, etc, both were with mega superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Delnaaz as also participated in India’s most successful reality shows Bigg Boss 6 where she was the semi-finalist of the show and played the show with grace and entertained the audiences.

Bigg Boss 15 has begun and all the contestants of this season look promising and is entertaining the audiences since it began.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Denaaz Irani and asked her about this season to which the actress said that this season seems interesting as all the contestants look good.

She further said that she is supporting Vishal Kotian as he is the number one entertainer of the house and he seems to be playing a very clean game and is not hurting anyone's sentiments.

Delnaaz also said that the way Vishal becomes a journalist in front of the camera and keeps talking about the situation of the house is too good and the way he spoke to Bigg Boss was commendable.

She mentions that Vishal is just like his character of Birbal and he is keeping that alive in the show.

Delnaaz and Vishal’s friendship goes a long way over two decades and it’s still going strong.

She also feels that Vishal has the potential to be very ahead of the show if he continues his game in this manner.

Well, seems like Delnaaz and the netizens are on the same page as they also feel that Vishal is playing the game very well and that he is going to a long way in the game.

