BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin reacts to Karan Kundrra pinning down Pratik Sehajpal , says Zeeshan was eliminated for this reason they why not Karan

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s money task we saw how all the contestants were doing the task so aggressively and didn’t want anyone to win.

Bigg Boss announced the money currency task where the contestants have been divided into teams and they will have to print currency and which every team wins this task they would go directly into the main Bigg Boss house by cutting the Rs. 5 Lakhs from the winning amount.

During the task, as usual, Pratik will get aggressive and will try to destroy other people’s task as he would want to him win the task and go into the main house.

Now when Pratik tries to destroy Karan’s papers, the actor grabs him through his head and pins him down which technically is wrong as it becomes an act of physical violence, but post that also Bigg Boss just announced that Pratik and Karan should stay away from each other for some time.

Owing to this incident, Pratik’s connection in Bigg Boss OTT Neha Bhasin has come out and condemned this act.

The Bollywood singer took on social media and mentioned the incident where she said “ Dear Bigg Boss violence is not Ok. You have the footage and it really looks like Karan Kundrra had intentionally grabbed Pratik and pinned him down violently. Zeeshan was thrown out in front of me for ten percent of this. Please be fair and set the right example”

Well, this incident had also divided the housemates where Tejasswi was supporting Karan whereas Jay, Umar, and Ishaan said that what he did was wrong and he should have control over himself as this can result in his elimination.

Though Bigg Boss didn’t tell Karan anything it will be interesting to see how would Salman Khan react to this situation on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Whom do you think is wrong over here, Pratik or Karan?

