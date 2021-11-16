Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra's friendship; is this the end of their bond?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss will be introducing a new jail task where the non-VIP members would have to have a debate and say why they shouldn't go to jail. The VIP members would decide whose debate is good and would choose who won’t go to jail and who will.

During the task, the VIP contestants will have a disagreement where they will begin to ignore Umar. That's when the doctor will lose his cool and will tell the contestants that he too is the judge of the task and that what he says or asks should also be given importance.

Umar will tell Tejasswi that if he is giving respect to her, he demands the same, or else this game and relationship are over.

Karan gets angry on hearing this and he gets into a massive fight with Umar. Then, the actor decides not to talk to him.

Teja will be seen telling Karan that he shouldn't talk to Umar about the fight right now and should allow things to settle down, but Karan is adamant and says that he will go clear the differences and then face the consequences.

Seems like there is a crack in Karan and Umar's relationship. Will they resolve their problems?

