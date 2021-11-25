Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Gauahar Khan slams the makers of the show for not taking any action on physical viloence; supports Pratik Sehajpal against Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: This season has been quite different from the other seasons of Bigg Boss as many rules were bent by the makers of the show.

Since the show started we have seen how the contestants got into physical fights and the makers of the show haven’t taken any action on anyone.

Be it Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, or Pratik Sehajpal they all have got into physical violence either during the task or in a fight but strange that no action was taken.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has always been vocal about the seasons of the show and we have seen how she is very straightforward and shares her opinion on the game and the contestants.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Pratik and Umar got into a massive fight and Umar pushed Pratik as he thought that he had abused him and Pratik too pushed him hard and after that incident also Bigg Boss didn’t take any action.

Gauahar took on to social media and condemned the act where she said “ Pushing and all is happening, but throwing abuses is happening from day one and to get physical is not allowed but now everything is allowed. The pushes kept happening but no punishment was given, but according to me anyone who gets physical deserves punishment and she means anyone”

Well, earlier also the actress has been vocal on social media about her views and how wrong she feels about no punishment give for physical violence.

