Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali has a heated argument with Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is one of the strongest contestants of the show, but these days, his game has dropped, which Salman Khan also pointed during the weekend ka vaar.

During the live feed, Jay had an argument with Vishal and Umar over his duties in the house. He was given the duty of washing vessels, but he didn’t want to be in that department.

He has a heated argument with Vishal and Umar and he wants to change the rules. He starts to fight with the VIP members.

Jay is always known to voice his opinions and take a stand from himself and for the right.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now” )

The one drawback for Jay is that he doesn’t have any alliance as of now and he feels all his friends have also backstabbed him and not supporting him.

There is no doubt that the actor has great potential to reach the finale and win the show. His game was being loved in the initial days but then it dropped drastically.

But now, slowly, the actor is coming back in the game.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal recall their days in Bigg Boss OTT; the latter says he was hurt when Nishant played against him in the last two weeks )