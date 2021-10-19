Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra pours his heart out to Shamita Shetty about how his teammates and close friends backstabbed him

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss. He is actually called the mastermind of this season as he plans everything well and understands the game.

Recently, when Farah Khan had come as a guest on the show, she had ranked Karan at number one and told him that he his playing the game very well and that he has the potential to become the winner of the show.

Bu unfortunately, Karan doesn’t have the support of the housemates as everyone has backstabbed him and broken his trust.

Currently, he only trusts Umar and Tejasswi, as he feels these two really consider him as their good friend.

In an unseen video, Karan is seen pouring his heart out to Shamita where he tells her about how people broke his trust when he trusted them the most.

Karan tells Shamita that initially, when he had come into the house, he was clueless as to how to play the game, and every day was a battle for him.

He further said that once, he had advised Donal post the task where all the housemates had voted for her as the least favourite contestant. She was very upset with everyone, and that’s when Karan told her that instead of fighting, she should take some time and know where she is going wrong and why people don’t like her. She needs to first accept this reality.

Karan said that during the sugarcane task, he saw the true faces of many people, which hurt him and he didn’t understand what went wrong.

The actor says that he had a great tuning with Vishal and Jay. He and Vishal shared a very special bond with each other as they never forget their roots and value everything they have. But during this sugarcane task, the way they turned against him was shocking.

He said that among the OTT contestants, he knew Nishant for the past thirteen years and he had mentored Pratik in one of the earlier reality shows.

Karan also said that when he was doing the sugarcane task with so much passion, his friends in the jungle house turned against him. He was hurt with Ishaan and Donal as they had said they wouldn’t target him in the task, but the next day, they changed.

He sais that’s when he realized that the advice he had given to Donal had to be used for himself, as suddenly, no one trusted or liked him in the house.

In the end, he also revealed that he doesn’t have many friends as he doesn’t confront if there is a problem. For a month, he did not talk with his dad too as he doesn’t feel like clearing things and likes to have his space.

Well, though Karan is playing the game well and is giving his hundred percent in the show.

Why do you think the housemates turned against the actor?

