Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat betrays Pratik Sehajpal is this the end of their friendship?

MUMBAI: Since Bigg Boss OTT days Nishant and Pratik’s friendship was the talking point of the show inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house.

We had seen in Bigg Boss OTT how the two stood by each other and had each other’s back and they had set major friendship goals in the house.

The same had continued in Bigg Boss 15 where since day one Nishant and Pratik were clear that they are each other’s priority and that they would stand by each other no matter what.

But seems like there is a crack in their friendship as Nishant betrays Pratik in the VIP zone task.

In the upcoming episode, the second VIP task is on where the housemates had to collect mines and then shop from the shopkeepers who were the VIP members where the season clothes and then run into the seating place and whoever reaches last would get eliminated from the task.

The VIP members were the sanchalak of the task and they would have to announce who would reach last and then eliminate them from the task.

The elimination happened in this order:

In Round 1 : Neha is out

Round 2: Rajiv is out

Round 3: Shamita is out

Round 4 : Afsana is out

Round 5 : Jay is out

Round 6 : Pratik is out

In the last Vishal was left and he won the task and became a member of the VIP group.

Pratik gets upset with Nishant as he could have been the sanchalk of the last round and then helped him to win the task and enter the VIP room, but he didn’t do so and that’s why he felt betrayed by him.

During the live feed, it was seen that Pratik confronts Nishant about the same and tells him that he betrayed him and that he cannot be trusted anymore because if he wanted he could have supported him and made him win the task but he didn’t do so and the whatever would be the reason for it he wouldn’t forget this and now there is a crack in their friendship.

On the other hand, Shamita told him the same thing as during the task he on purpose refused to give the raincoat to her and thus got her eliminated from the task, which was so unfair that she didn’t expect him to betray her.

Both Pratik and Shamita feel that Nishant is now in Karan’s team and won’t be loyal to them anymore and they have lost complete trust in him.

Well, seems like the unity we did see in the OTT contestants as cracked up now though Nishant tried to tell them that its wasn’t like that but all in vain.

It will be interesting to see what will be Nishant’s next move will he remain loyal to VIP members or will flip back to the Non-VIP members.

