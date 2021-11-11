Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal warns Umar Riaz to not abuse him as they get into a massive fight

MUMBAI: Umar and Pratik are two of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house and their fan following is also increasing as days are passing by.

Their fandom is creating history in the outside world by creating massive trends on social media.

On the show, the two are always at loggerheads and have arguments and fights with each other and they never get along.

During the second VIP task we did see how the housemates pounced on Umar and told him what an unfair player he is and how he was partial to Afsana and Shamita told him that this weekend he would know where he went wrong as Salman would definitely pull him for this.

Owing to which Pratik and Umar will have a massive fight where the latter will abuse Pratik and the young lad would lose his cool and he cannot take anyone abusing him.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

The two will come very close to each other and the housemates would warn them that they shouldn’t hit each other and maintain the distance.

Pratik warns Umar that he shouldn’t abuse or else the situation would worsen and it wouldn’t be good for him.

Umar tells him to keep his warning to himself and he isn’t scared of him and this is a game and he is just a competitor for him.

Pratik is already irked with Umar that he played unfairly in the game and he took out his frustration in this fight and called Umar a brainless guy who can’t take his decisions alone and has been always a follower of Karan.

The fight was a huge one and it doesn’t seem to end anytime soon!

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )