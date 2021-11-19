Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sejapal thinks Jay Bhanushali will win this season, says “I see you holding the Bigg Boss 15 trophy”

MUMBAI: In the initial days of Bigg Boss 15, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sejpal were enemies, and they used to keep having fights. They were always at loggerheads.

During the first week, Pratik had held Jay’s collar. He in return abused him. Pratik then broke the property of Bigg Boss and was reprimanded by Salman Khan.

In the second week, once again, they had a fight during the money task, where the actor did not allow Pratik to play the task even though the two were in one team.

But now, they are on cordial terms and have mended their differences. They are supporting each other in this game.

In the earlier few episodes, Jay had told Nishant that he wanted Pratik to go to the VIP room as earlier because of him, he could not perform the task.

During the live feed, Pratik and Jay were having a conversation where Pratik told Jay that he sees him in the finale of but not in the top 2 or 3 contestants but as the winner of the show. He sees that trophy in his hand as he has all the potential to win the game.

Well, it is good to see that Pratik and Jay have sorted their differences.

It will be interesting to see who would reach the finale and who would be the winner of the show.

